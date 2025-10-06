Joke of the Day for October 6, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season

Today's Joke of the Day and Spooky Season have both landed! Here's a scary silly to kick off your week with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Where do ghosts buy their Halloween candy?

At the ghost-ery store!

