Joke of the Day for October 7, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is just playing around! Here's a purr-fect funny in honor of Caturday.

Joke of the Day

Question: What sport are cats the best at?

Answer: Hairball.

Today's cat-themed Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday.  © Collage: Unsplash/Kim Davies, Monica Yu, & Anastacia Dvi

