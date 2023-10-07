Joke of the Day for October 7, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is just playing around! Here's a purr-fect funny in honor of Caturday.
Joke of the Day
Question: What sport are cats the best at?
Answer: Hairball.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Kim Davies, Monica Yu, & Anastacia Dvi