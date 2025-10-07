Joke of the Day for October 7, 2025: A ghostly funny for Spooky Season
Today's Joke of the Day and Spooky Season have both arrived to make you cackle with laugher! Here's a scary silly for you and your crew.
Joke of the Day
What do ghosts use to wash their hair?
Sham-boo!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonny Gios