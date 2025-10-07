Joke of the Day for October 7, 2025: A ghostly funny for Spooky Season

Today's Joke of the Day and Spooky Season have both arrived to make you cackle with laugher! Here's a scary silly for you and your crew.

Joke of the Day

What do ghosts use to wash their hair?

Sham-boo!

