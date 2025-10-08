Joke of the Day for October 8, 2025: A Spooky Season funny
Today's Joke of the Day and Spooky Season have landed! Here's one that's frighteningly funny.
Joke of the Day
What did the baby zombie call his parents?
Mummy and Deady.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Peter Neumann