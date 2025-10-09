Joke of the Day for October 9, 2025: A Spooky Season silly

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day and Spooky Season have arrived! Here's a creepy silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Why can't skeletons play music in church?

They don't have any organs.

Joke of the Day for October 9, 2025: A Spooky Season silly.
Joke of the Day for October 9, 2025: A Spooky Season silly.  © Unsplash/Jane Slack-Smith

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for October 8, 2025: A funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for October 8, 2025: A funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for October 8, 2025: A Spooky Season funny Joke of the Day for October 8, 2025: A Spooky Season funny
Joke of the Day for October 7, 2025: A ghostly funny for Spooky Season Joke of the Day for October 7, 2025: A ghostly funny for Spooky Season
Joke of the Day for October 6, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season Joke of the Day for October 6, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season
Joke of the Day for October 5, 2025: An animal joke for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for October 5, 2025: An animal joke for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Day for October 4, 2025: A cat joke for Caturday! Joke of the Day for October 4, 2025: A cat joke for Caturday!
Joke of the Day for October 3, 2025: A Spooky Season funny Joke of the Day for October 3, 2025: A Spooky Season funny
Joke of the Day for October 2, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season Joke of the Day for October 2, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jane Slack-Smith

More on Joke of the Day: