Joke of the Day for October 9, 2025: A Spooky Season silly
Today's Joke of the Day and Spooky Season have arrived! Here's a creepy silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why can't skeletons play music in church?
They don't have any organs.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jane Slack-Smith