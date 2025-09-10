Joke of the Day for September 10, 2025: A frog funny to make you leap with laughs

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a froggy funny to make you leap with laughs.

Joke of the Day

What is a frog's favorite soda?

Croaka-Cola.

Joke of the Day for September 10, 2025.
Joke of the Day for September 10, 2025.

