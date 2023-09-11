Joke of the Day for September 11, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is marrying the laughs with the tears!

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are weddings so emotional?

Answer: I don't know, but even the cake is in tiers.

