Joke of the Day for September 11, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is marrying the laughs with the tears! Here's a funny saying "I do" to the sillies.
Question: Why are weddings so emotional?
Answer: I don't know, but even the cake is in tiers.
