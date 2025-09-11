Joke of the Day for September 11, 2025: An animal joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a feathered funny to make your laughs take flight.
Joke of the Day
What happened when the owl lost his voice?
He didn't give a hoot.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Zdeněk Macháček