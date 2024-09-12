Joke of the Day for September 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Woof woof! Today's Joke of the Day is a doggone silly. Here's a funny to make you smile.
Question: What did the Dalmatian say after he ate his dinner?
Answer: "Yum, that hit the spot!"
