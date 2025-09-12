Joke of the Day for September 12, 2025: An animal joke to celebrate Friyay
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Friyay! Here's an animal funny to make your laughs take flight before the weekend.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a show full of lions?
The mane event.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Peter Scholten