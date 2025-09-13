Joke of the Day for September 13, 2025: A cat joke to celebrate Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make your laughs take flight before the weekend.
Joke of the Day
What happened when the cat ate a ball of yarn?
She had mittens.
Cover photo: Unsplash/nader saremi