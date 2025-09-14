Joke of the Day for September 14, 2025: A swimming silly for Sunday Funday

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's a swimming silly to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

What part of a fish weighs the most?

Its scales.

