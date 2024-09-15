Joke of the Day for September 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is here for Sunday Funday! Here's a funny to turn your frown upside down.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are Sundays always better than the day before?
Answer: The day before is a sadder day.
