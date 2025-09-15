Joke of the Day for September 15, 2025: A piggy silly to kick off your week

Oink, oink! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to start your week with a smile.

Joke of the Day

Where do pigs in the forest live?

In hog cabins.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Kenneth Schipper

