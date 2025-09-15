Joke of the Day for September 15, 2025: A piggy silly to kick off your week
Oink, oink! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to start your week with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Where do pigs in the forest live?
In hog cabins.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kenneth Schipper