Joke of the Day for September 16, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating Caturday! Here's a funny that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the cat want to go to Egypt?
Answer: He wanted to see the purr-amids.
