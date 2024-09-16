Joke of the Day for September 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a fishy funny! Here's a swimming silly to turn your frown upside down.

Joke of the Day

Question: How can you tell the difference between a fish and a piano?

Answer: You can't tuna fish.

Joke of the Day for September 16, 2024.
Joke of the Day for September 16, 2024.  © Unsplash/jean wimmerlin

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for September 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for September 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for September 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for September 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for September 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for September 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for September 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for September 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for September 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for September 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for September 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for September 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for September 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/jean wimmerlin

More on Joke of the Day: