Joke of the Day for September 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a fishy funny! Here's a swimming silly to turn your frown upside down.
Joke of the Day
Question: How can you tell the difference between a fish and a piano?
Answer: You can't tuna fish.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/jean wimmerlin