Joke of the Day for September 16, 2025: A funny that's horsing around.

Joke of the Day for September 16, 2025

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to giddy up your giggles. Here's one that's just horsing around.

Joke of the Day

What do you give a pony with a cold?

Cough stirrup.

