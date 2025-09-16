Joke of the Day for September 16, 2025: A funny that's horsing around
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to giddy up your giggles. Here's one that's just horsing around.
Joke of the Day
What do you give a pony with a cold?
Cough stirrup.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Carolin Thiergart