Joke of the Day for September 17, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of sunny Sunday Funday! Here's a weekend funny that will tickle your funny bone.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are people happy on Sunday?

Answer: Because Sadder-day is over.

Today's Joke of the Day is a Sunday treat.  © Unsplash/Jess Bailey

