Joke of the Day for September 17, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of sunny Sunday Funday! Here's a weekend funny that will tickle your funny bone.

Answer: Because Sadder-day is over.

Question: Why are people happy on Sunday?

Joke of the Day for September 9, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 10, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 11, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 13, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 14, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 15, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 16, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

