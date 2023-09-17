Joke of the Day for September 17, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of sunny Sunday Funday! Here's a weekend funny that will tickle your funny bone.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are people happy on Sunday?
Answer: Because Sadder-day is over.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jess Bailey