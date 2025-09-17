Joke of the Day for September 17, 2025: A funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's one to add a smile to your day.
Joke of the Day
How do fleas travel from place to place?
By itch hiking.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nikita Tikhomirov