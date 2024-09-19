Joke of the Day for September 19, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: Why couldn't the kid see the pirate movie?

Answer: It was rated "RRRR".

Joke of the Day for September 19, 2024.
Joke of the Day for September 19, 2024.

