Joke of the Day for September 19, 2025: A dinosaur-sized funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for a dino-mite dose of laughs! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a scared dinosaur?
A nervous rex.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Hannah Pemberton