Joke of the Day for September 2, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the week, Caturday! Here's a feline funny to start your weekend off right.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a kitten's favorite way to shop?

Answer: Ordering from a cat-alog.

Today's Joke of the Day is courtesy of a cat who knows what they want!
Today's Joke of the Day is courtesy of a cat who knows what they want!  © Collage: Unsplash/Đồng Phục Hải Triều & Kitti Incédi

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for September 1, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 1, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 31, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 31, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 30, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 30, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 29, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 29, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 28, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 28, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 27, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 27, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 26, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 26, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 25, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 25, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Đồng Phục Hải Triều & Kitti Incédi

More on Joke of the Day: