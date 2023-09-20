Joke of the Day for September 20, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is reading into the funnies! Here's one to help your laughs take flight.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are books about Helium so good?
Answer: You just can't put them down.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Kimberly Farmer & Danilo Batista