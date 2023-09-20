Joke of the Day for September 20, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is reading into the funnies! Here's one to help your laughs take flight.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are books about Helium so good?

Answer: You just can't put them down.

Today's Joke of the Day has a read on the funnies.
Today's Joke of the Day has a read on the funnies.  © Collage: Unsplash/Kimberly Farmer & Danilo Batista

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for September 19, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 19, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 18, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 18, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 17, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 17, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 16, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 16, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 15, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 15, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 14, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 14, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 13, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 13, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 12, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Kimberly Farmer & Danilo Batista

More on Joke of the Day: