Joke of the Day for September 21, 2025: A buzzing joke to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is buzzing with funny! Here's one stinging with silly this Sunday Funday.
Where do hornets and bees go when they're sick?
The waspital.
Cover photo: Unsplash/DOMINADOR KEBENG