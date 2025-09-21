Joke of the Day for September 21, 2025: A buzzing joke to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day is buzzing with funny! Here's one stinging with silly this Sunday Funday.

Joke of the Day

Where do hornets and bees go when they're sick?

The waspital.

