Joke of the Day for September 22, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day isn't sleeping on the sillies! Here's a funny that's sure to make an impression.

Question: Why are corduroy pillows so famous?

Joke of the Day for September 14, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 15, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 16, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 17, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 18, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 19, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 20, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 21, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

