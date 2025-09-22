Joke of the Day for September 22, 2025: A feathered funny to start your week off right
Today's Joke of the Day is a feathered funny! Here's one to start your week off with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
How did the colorful bird with a broken wing land safely?
He used a parrotchute.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nikolay Tchaouchev