Joke of the Day for September 22, 2025: A feathered funny to start your week off right

Joke of the Day for September 22, 2025

Today's Joke of the Day is a feathered funny! Here's one to start your week off with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

How did the colorful bird with a broken wing land safely?

He used a parrotchute.

