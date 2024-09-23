Joke of the Day for September 23, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a stealthy silly! Here's a funny to start your week off right.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where does the spy go when he gets cold?
Answer: Undercover.
