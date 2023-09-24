Joke of the Day for September 24, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is just piggin' around! Here's a yummy funny that's sure to fill your stomach with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the pig go into the kitchen?
Answer: It felt like bacon.
