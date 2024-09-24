Joke of the Day for September 24, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a ducky funny! Here's a silly to kick-start your smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the duck say when he dropped the dishes?
Answer: "I hope I didn’t quack any!"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Joshua Olsen & Ross Sokolovski