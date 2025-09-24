Joke of the Day for September 24, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
How do you save a drowning rodent?
Mouse to mouse resuscitation.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nick Fewings