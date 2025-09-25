Joke of the Day for September 25, 2025: A hopping animal funny to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics! Here's one to get you hopped up on laughs.

Joke of the Day

What did the frog do when he found a magic lamp?

Rub it. Rub it.

