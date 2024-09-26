Joke of the Day for September 26, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a flying funny! Here's a silly to make your smile sail.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happened when the dog lost his Frisbee?
Answer: It was a real disc-aster!
