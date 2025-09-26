Joke of the Day for September 26, 2025: A funny bunny to make you chuckle

Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics! Here's a funny bunny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Why don’t rabbits get hot in the summer?

They have hare conditioning.

Joke of the Day for September 26, 2025: A funny bunny to make you chuckle.  © Unsplash/Janan

