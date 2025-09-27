Joke of the Day for September 27, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What does the cat put in his drink to make it cold?
Mice cubes.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tuyen Vo