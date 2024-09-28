Joke of the Day for September 28, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is here for Caturday! Here's a silly kitty funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call it when a cat wins a dog show?

Answer: A cat-has-trophy.

Joke of the Day for September 28, 2024.
Joke of the Day for September 28, 2024.  © Collage: Unsplash/ charlesdeluvio & Charlie Deets

