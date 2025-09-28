Joke of the Day for September 28, 2025: A silly for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Sunday Funday! Here's one that's just horsing around.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a well-balanced horse?
Stable.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Anna Kaminova