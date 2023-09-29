Joke of the Day for September 29, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is making way for some weekend fun! Here's a cow-tastic silly that will kick your Friday off right.

Answer: They go to the moo-vies.

Question: What do cows do on Friday nights?

Joke of the Day for September 21, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 22, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 23, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 24, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 25, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 26, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 27, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for September 28, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

