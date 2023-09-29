Joke of the Day for September 29, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is making way for some weekend fun! Here's a cow-tastic silly that will kick your Friday off right.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do cows do on Friday nights?
Answer: They go to the moo-vies.
