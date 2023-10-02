Joke of the Day for October 2, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is beary funny! Here's a sugary silly to start your week off with a sweet smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call a bear who is missing its teeth?

Answer: A gummy bear.

Today's Joke of the Day is beary funny!  © Collage: Unsplash/Mark Basarab & Amit Lahav

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

