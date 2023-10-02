Joke of the Day for October 2, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is beary funny! Here's a sugary silly to start your week off with a sweet smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a bear who is missing its teeth?
Answer: A gummy bear.
