Joke of the Day for September 29, 2025: A silly to kick off your week
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off your week with a smile! Here's one sailing away with the sillies.
Joke of the Day
Why couldn't the sailor learn the alphabet?
Because he always got lost at "C."
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Austin Neill