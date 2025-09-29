Joke of the Day for September 29, 2025: A silly to kick off your week

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off your week with a smile! Here's one sailing away with the sillies.

Joke of the Day

Why couldn't the sailor learn the alphabet?

Because he always got lost at "C."

Joke of the Day for September 29, 2025: A silly to kick off your week.
Joke of the Day for September 29, 2025: A silly to kick off your week.  © Unsplash/Austin Neill

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for September 28, 2025: A funny to end Sunday Funday Joke of the Night for September 28, 2025: A funny to end Sunday Funday
Joke of the Day for September 28, 2025: A silly for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for September 28, 2025: A silly for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for September 27, 2025: A silly kitty for Caturday Joke of the Night for September 27, 2025: A silly kitty for Caturday
Joke of the Day for September 27, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday! Joke of the Day for September 27, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday!
Joke of the Night for September 26, 2025: A silly slithering with funny Joke of the Night for September 26, 2025: A silly slithering with funny
Joke of the Day for September 26, 2025: A funny bunny to make you chuckle Joke of the Day for September 26, 2025: A funny bunny to make you chuckle
Joke of the Night for September 25, 2025: A funny hopped up on laughs Joke of the Night for September 25, 2025: A funny hopped up on laughs
Joke of the Day for September 25, 2025: A hopping animal funny to make you smile Joke of the Day for September 25, 2025: A hopping animal funny to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Austin Neill

More on Joke of the Day: