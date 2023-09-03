Joke of the Day for September 3, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is crawling with laughs! Here's a buggy funny for your Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was the baby ant always confused?
Answer: Because it couldn't tell its uncles from ants!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sian Cooper