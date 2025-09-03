Joke of the Day for September 3, 2025: A frog funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Hump Day! Here's one that's leaping with laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do you say to a hitchhiking frog?
"Hop in!"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Trinks