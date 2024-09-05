Joke of the Day for September 5, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is the ultimate "dad joke!" Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where do dads store all their dad jokes?
Answer: In a dad-a-base.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tim Mossholder