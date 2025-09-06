Joke of the Day for September 6, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Caturday! Here's one that's kitten around right meow.
Joke of the Day
What's a kitten's favorite insect?
Cat-erpillars.
