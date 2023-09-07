Joke of the Day for September 7, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is falling for the funnies! Here's a silly that's just horsing around.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the horse say after a fall?

Answer: "I've fallen and I can't giddy up!"

Today's Joke of the Day is riding high with laughs.
Today's Joke of the Day is riding high with laughs.  © Unsplash/Mikael Kristenson

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for September 6, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 6, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 5, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 5, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 4, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 4, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 3, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 3, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 2, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 2, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for September 1, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for September 1, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 31, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 31, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 30, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 30, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Mikael Kristenson

More on Joke of the Day: