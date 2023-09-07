Joke of the Day for September 7, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is falling for the funnies! Here's a silly that's just horsing around.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the horse say after a fall?
Answer: "I've fallen and I can't giddy up!"
