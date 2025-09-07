Joke of the Day for September 7, 2025: A Sunday Funday funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Sunday Funday! Here's one to make you cluck with laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do chicken families do on Sunday afternoons?
They go on peck-nics.
