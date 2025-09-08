Joke of the Day for September 8, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you smile! Here's one to start your week with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Where does seaweed look for a job?
In the "kelp wanted" ads.
