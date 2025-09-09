Joke of the Day for September 9, 2025: A fishy funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you smile! Here's a fishy funny that's swimming with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Where do salmon keep their money?
In a river bank.
