Joke of the Night for April 1, 2025: The best jokes to celebrate April Fools' Day
Happy April Fools' Day! Tonight's Joke of the Night is pulling out the pranks to make you laugh.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why didn't A and C prank their friend on April Fools' Day?
Answer: They just letter B.
