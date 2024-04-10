Joke of the Night for April 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's some monkey business to make you laugh before bed.

Answer: A chimp off the old block.

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

