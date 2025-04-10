Joke of the Night for April 10, 2025: An awesome joke to make you smile
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a sporty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Which insect is the best at sports?
Answer: A score-pion.
